Police: Man shot, killed while he and another man were ‘playing’ with gun

Police said the men thought the gun was not loaded.
Police said the men thought the gun was not loaded.(Pixabay)
By Eric Fossell and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - A man was shot and killed Monday night in West Virginia while he and another man were playing with a gun, WSAZ reported.

The Charleston Police Department said 22-year-old Dominique Poindexter was shot just after 10:30 p.m.

Officers said Poindexter and the other man were drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana prior to the shooting.

At one point, the men began “playing” with a firearm they thought was unloaded, officers said.

According to police, the other man pointed the gun at Poindexter and pulled the trigger.

Poindexter was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The man accused of pulling the trigger immediately called 911. Officers said he has been fully cooperating with the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power 93.5 FM radio station in Wichita, Kansas
‘Case closed’: Greg Williams back on the air after Audacy investigation
generic
2 arrested in 2010 homicide after second look by investigators
TJ's Grill in Meade, Kansas
Wave of support comes to door of SW Kansas restaurant after teen’s request
Generic image of police line
Macksville employee under investigation fatally shoots self before arrest
The county sheriff said authorities do not believe the child was left in the car.
Child, 2, dies in hot car in Kansas, sheriff says

Latest News

A Clinton County judge released John Potter, 66, on his own recognizance, the police chief said.
Police: Warrant leads to ‘depraved and sickening’ child porn case, man’s arrest
The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office arrested detention deputy Dustin Burnett, 22, on charges...
Affidavit: Hole in cell window aided by fire, hemorrhoid cream
Tyler Watson doesn’t want your vote; he’s just crossing his arms like the sign says.
Arizona man pokes fun at political signs by putting up signs of his own
President Joe Biden is continuing to test positive for COVID-19.
Doctor: Biden’s COVID symptoms return, in ‘good spirits’
In this satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies, a view of the Olenivka detention...
Russia brands Ukrainian steel plant defenders terrorists