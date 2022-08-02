Royals trade Whit Merrifield to Toronto

Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run...
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians Friday, July 8, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Matt Henderson
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KWCH) - According to reports, the Kansas City Royals have traded 2-time all-star utility player Whit Merrifield to the Toronto Blue Jays for a pair of prospects ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline.

Merrifield was one of 10 Royals to miss their series in Toronto earlier this month due to being unvaccinated. Merrifield is hitting .240 for the Royals this year, with 92 hits and 42 RBI. Prior to missing the series with the Blue Jays, Merrifield saw his ironman streak end at 553 straight games played due to a toe injury.

In return, the Royals are receiving Samad Taylor and Max Castillo. Taylor was the 16th ranked prospect in the Blue Jays system according to MLB Pipeline, and plays both second base and in the outfield. Castillo made his major league debut in June, and carries a 3.05 ERA in 9 appearances at the major league level, two of those starts.

