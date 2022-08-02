U.S. Marshals Task Force arrests homicide suspect near Iola

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The U.S. Marshals Kansas Fugitive Apprehension Task Force, in coordination with the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Chanute Police Department, arrested 41-year-old Nicole Ann Kern, who was wanted for a homicide and attempted homicide near Chanute. The arrest happened just east of Iola.

Kern is also facing charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, aggravated intimidation of a witness, rape, criminal threat and felony theft out of Shawnee County. She was also wanted for a violation of federal supervised release.

Late Monday afternoon, investigators located Kern’s vehicle near a campground. After she fled, a brief pursuit ensued Kern eventually pulled over and surrendered. Two firearms were located inside the vehicle and Kern was transported to the Neosho Kansas County Jail.

The Kansas Fugitive Apprehension Task Force is a multi-jurisdictional fugitive task force comprised of the United States Marshals Service, Topeka Police Department, Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Department of Corrections, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.