Voters in Sedgwick County an hour-plus to cast primary ballots on Election Day

Some voters at Grace Presbyterian Church in W. Wichita waited an hour-plus to cast their primary ballots on Election Day, Aug. 2, 2022.(KWCH)
By Joe Baker
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some voters in Sedgwick County had to deal with longer lines than typically would be expected in a primary election.

But with a constitutional amendment question concerning abortion on the Aug. 2 ballot, turnout far exceeded recent primaries in Kansas.

At Life Church in west Wichita and the Bel Aire Recreation Center wait times to vote were up to an hour or more.

“It took a while but it was... They were running the polls efficiently, so it wasn’t too bad,” Sedgwick County voter Jim Woody said of his experience voting at Life Church.

Voters who spoke with Eyewitness News Tuesday said, with the constitutional amendment on the ballot, waiting is worth it to make their voices heard.

“Absolutely. It’s not only a right to vote in this country, I think it’s a duty,” Woody said.

