Weather alert day: Triple digits give way to weak cold front

This week's heat index.
This week's heat index.(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:44 AM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says today is a weather alert day across all of Kansas. Wake-up temperatures in the steamy 70s will top-out between 100-105 this afternoon and the humidity (over central and eastern Kansas) will make it feel a few degrees hotter.

A weak cold front will sweep across Kansas later tonight into Wednesday. Some storms, mainly over south-central Kansas, are possible during the late afternoon and evening, though most will remain dry and widespread severe weather is not expected.

Behind the cold front, temperatures will be a tad lower on Thursday. However, highs in the lower to middle 90s keep us at or above average by a few degrees.

The heat dome is expected to rebuild later this week into the weekend which means hot high temperatures in the 90s and triple digits are likely along with little to no rainfall.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 104.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 75.

Tomorrow: Becoming partly cloudy; isolated evening storms. Wind: SW 10-20. High: 101.

Thu: Low: 74. High: 97. Becoming sunny.

Fri: Low: 74. High: 100. Sunny and hot.

Sat: Low: 76. High: 102. Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot.

Sun: Low: 76. High: 100. Mostly sunny and hot.

Mon: Low: 75. High: 101. Mostly sunny and hot.

