Week of Aug. 1: Job of the Day

JOB OF THE DAY
JOB OF THE DAY(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas are focusing on jobs on employers with sign-on bonuses.

MONDAY: Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) -- $6,000 Sign-On Bonus | Legend Senior Living| $23.00 - $26.00 per hour | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12140419 | Qualifications: • Current license as LPN (as required by state guidelines). •College CPR certification. •Organized, flexible and self-motivated. Legend Senior Living has 13 additional postings on KANSAWORKS.

TUESDAY: School Bus Driver -- $2,500 Sign-On Bonus | First Student | Wichita | $20 per hour | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12121845 | Qualifications: • Good verbal communication skills •At least 21 years old • Valid driver’s license for at least three years •Be subject to drug screen and physical | First Student has one additional posting on KANSAWORKS.

WEDNESDAY: Emergency Service Call Taker -- $1,500 Sign-ON Bonus | Sedgwick County | Wichita | $15.40 per hour | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11963382 | Qualifications: •High school diploma or equivalent. •Legally eligible ot work in the U.S. •Bilingual •Ability to pass a typing test with a minimum score of 35 words per minute. •Physical. •Dug screen. •Criminal background check. | Sedgwick County has 111 additional postings on KANSAWORKS.

THURSDAY: Maintenance Technician I – Signing Bonus with Certifications up to $5,000 and $3,000 without. | City of Park City | Park City | $15.18-$23.18 per hour | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12130975 | Qualifications: • Preferred 2 years experience as a maintenance mechanic and/or automotive experience. •Certifications in automotive or building maintenance would be considered a plus. •Diploma or GED and valid KDL required. •Must be able to pass an extensive background check, preemployment physical and drug screen | City of Park City has four additional postings on KANSAWORKS.

FRIDAY: CSS Vocational Specialist: Andover Clinic -- $1,000 Sign-On Bonus | South Central Mental Health Counseling Center | Andover | $15 per hour. | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12116986 | Qualifications: •Minimum of a BA/BS degree or combination of work experience in the human services field and/or business/marketing background with one year of work-related experience substituting for one year of education. •Pass a criminal background and driver’s license check to the satisfaction of SCMH. | South Central Mental Health Counseling Center seven additional postings on KANSAWORKS.

