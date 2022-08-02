Week of July 25: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is focusing on jobs in entry-level manufacturing.

MONDAY: Machine Operator - Entry Level | Cox Machine Inc. | Wichita | $15.00 - $21.00 per hour | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12130408 | Qualifications: •High School Diploma or equivalent •Experience with 3, 5 & 5 axis machines | Cox Machine Inc. has 21 additional postings on KANSAWORKS.

TUESDAY: Machinist - GPI | Great Plains Industries - GPI | Wichita | $17.50 - $24.00 per hour | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12079231 | Qualifications: •Mechanical aptitude and capability to learn machine shop production in a progressive manner in order to meet production goals and eliminate variation in product. •Ability to communicate with leaders and teammates in a professional and courteous manner at all times. •Focused effort to produce a quality product each and every time. •18 years of age. •Must have a High School Diploma and/or GED. | Great Plains Industries - GPI has 4 additional postings on KANSAWORKS.

WEDNESDAY: CNC Machinist | Youngers and Sons Manufacturing Co., Inc. | Wichita | $18.00 - $35.00 per hour | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12130440 | Qualifications: •High school diploma or the equivalent, required. •Minimum of one (1) year of Precision part handling, preferred. •At least one (1) year of experience in CNC machine operation required. | Youngers and Sons Manufacturing Co., Inc. has 4 additional postings on KANSAWORKS.

THURSDAY: Composite Bond Technician 3 - 6th Shift | Textron | Wichita | $18.50 per hour | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12130426 | Qualifications: •Must have a high school diploma, an equivalent certificate, or a Bronze Level WorkKeys Certification. •This position requires the use of simple arithmetic; such as addition and subtraction of decimals and fractions, simple drawings, and some measuring devices. •Requires a minimum of three months composite bonding experience. | Textron has 384 additional postings on KANSAWORKS.

FRIDAY: Entry Level Production (2nd Shift, Training Provided) | Park Aerospace Corp. | Newton | $15.25 per hour | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12130426 | Qualifications: •High School diploma or equivalent is required. •Ability to read, write, speak, and understand English so that others will understand is required. •Must be able to follow written instructions in English and possess good basic math skills. •Accurate computer entry skills are required. •A minimum of one to two years’ experience in a manufacturing environment is preferred. •Experience working in a chemical environment is preferred. | Park Aerospace Corp. has four additional postings on KANSAWORKS.

