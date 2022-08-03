Anonymous donor commits to paying for new city pool in Pratt

Kansas Proud
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PRATT, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Pratt announced in a news release on its website Wednesday, Aug. 3, that a project meant to replace the city pool won’t require any burden from taxpayers.

Early this year, nearly 15 years after being made away of its “failing pool situation,” the city said “a team of advisors, including structural engineers, bond and finance counselors, and City department heads stated in solidarity that now is the critical time to replace the City Pool in accordance with the public input.”

“After much research, discussion, and due diligence, the City Commission committed to proceed; consensus was reached that not making such a decision was a dereliction of duty,” the City of Pratt said.

The city said a family stepped forward “with a strong desire to unburden their fellow citizens.” That family, choosing to remain anonymous at this time, made a four-year commitment and an agreement with the city “ensuring that no tax dollars will be spent to bring the project to fruition.”

“Please join us and your fellow citizens in a spirit of thanksgiving and celebrate this kind act; may it be remembered in Pratt lore forever,” the city said.

The City of Pratt said a sales tax to service debt city leaders voted on Tuesday night won’t be utilized.

“Doing so would be a violation of the donor’s wishes and the agreement,” the city said. “The City of Pratt is committed to honoring the agreement and donor’s wishes, which also includes remaining anonymous until the family wishes to make their identity known.”

