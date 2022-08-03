Cold front brings some storms to the state

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a weak cold front will continue sweeping across Kansas today. Some storms, mainly over south-central Kansas, are possible after 3 p.m. into the evening, though most will remain dry and widespread severe weather is not expected.

Before the thicker clouds and storm chances arrive, prepare for another hot and humid afternoon across southern Kansas. Highs around or above 100 degrees may feel like 105 when you factor in the humidity.

Behind the cold front, temperatures will be a tad lower on Thursday. However, highs in the middle to upper 90s keep us above average by a few degrees.

The heat dome is expected to strengthen later this week into the weekend which means hot high temperatures in the 90s and triple digits are likely along with little to no rainfall.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon storms. Wind: S/SW 10-20. High: 102.

Tonight: A few evening storms, otherwise partly cloudy. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 74.

Tomorrow: Becoming sunny. Wind: SE 10-15. High: 97.

Fri: Low: 74. High: 100. Sunny and hot.

Sat: Low: 76. High: 102. Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot.

Sun: Low: 76. High: 100. Mostly sunny and hot.

Mon: Low: 73. High: 95. Partly cloudy.

Tue: Low: 70. High: 96. Mostly sunny.

