Cold front brings some storms to the state

Upcoming Wichita weather.
Upcoming Wichita weather.(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a weak cold front will continue sweeping across Kansas today. Some storms, mainly over south-central Kansas, are possible after 3 p.m. into the evening, though most will remain dry and widespread severe weather is not expected.

Before the thicker clouds and storm chances arrive, prepare for another hot and humid afternoon across southern Kansas. Highs around or above 100 degrees may feel like 105 when you factor in the humidity.

Behind the cold front, temperatures will be a tad lower on Thursday. However, highs in the middle to upper 90s keep us above average by a few degrees.

The heat dome is expected to strengthen later this week into the weekend which means hot high temperatures in the 90s and triple digits are likely along with little to no rainfall.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon storms. Wind: S/SW 10-20. High: 102.

Tonight: A few evening storms, otherwise partly cloudy. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 74.

Tomorrow: Becoming sunny. Wind: SE 10-15. High: 97.

Fri: Low: 74. High: 100. Sunny and hot.

Sat: Low: 76. High: 102. Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot.

Sun: Low: 76. High: 100. Mostly sunny and hot.

Mon: Low: 73. High: 95. Partly cloudy.

Tue: Low: 70. High: 96. Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delays were expected in Sedgwick County as long lines to vote remained when polls closed at 7...
Sedgwick County voters battle long lines, heat to cast votes
(Source: MGN)
‘This decision was wrong’: Some voters turned away from Maize polling place
On Tuesday, August 2, Kansans voted down a constitutional amendment that would have allowed the...
Kansas voters say ‘no’ to constitutional amendment concerning abortion rights
Generic image.
Member suspended for sending ‘disinformation’ text regarding Kansas abortion amendment
The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office arrested detention deputy Dustin Burnett, 22, on charges...
Affidavit: Hole in cell window aided by fire, hemorrhoid cream

Latest News

Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta
Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta
(Source: MGN)
‘This decision was wrong’: Some voters turned away from Maize polling place
Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and incumbent, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, easily won...
Schmidt, Kelly advance to general election for Kansas governor
U.S. Senator Jerry Moran
Jerry Moran wins GOP nod for U.S. Senate