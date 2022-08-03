Commission approves pay increase for Sedgwick County detention deputies

Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office
Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Commission on Wednesday unanimously voted to increase starting pay for detention deputies from $19.34 per hour to $23.50.

Currently, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office reports, the jail is staffing one deputy for about 69 to 75 inmates, depending on the shift. The national standard is one deputy for every 30 inmates.

Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter said his department has a budget for 228 detention deputies, but currently half of those remain open.

The wage increase will apply to commissioned deputies as well, Easter said.

The sheriff said commissioned deputy pay is not competitive. Easter reported his department losing nine deputies in the last month to other law enforcement agencies in the area.

While Easter said there’s no guarantee the pay increase will draw more candidates to fill open positions, he said he thinks it will.

‘And I think it will retain our deputies that we currently have, especially on the commissioned side,” he said.

