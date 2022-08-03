Dole VA Medical Center fully operational after power outage

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center is fully operational Wednesday after a Tuesday power outage that caused outpatient appointments to be converted to virtual appointments or rescheduled for the next available date. Commercial power was restored to most buildings on the campus late Tuesday afternoon, but some areas of the facility remained on emergency power until shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for Evergy said the outage was caused by contact being made with an underground line during digging. The spokesperson said power was restored at 1:17 p.m., but that was not confirmed by the Dole Medical Center.

A small number of appointments for today have been rescheduled due to the service not being able to provide care in an optimum environment after power restoration this morning. Facility Engineers will continue to monitor the medical center’s power and associated equipment throughout the day to ensure everything remains functional and stable.

Veterans, family members, and caregivers with questions or concerns can contact the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center at 316-685-2221, or toll free 888-878-6881.

