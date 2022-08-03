Jerry Moran wins GOP nod for U.S. Senate

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran
U.S. Senator Jerry Moran(KWCH)
By The Associated Press and KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - Jerry Moran won the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Kansas’ primary election. The Kansas Secretary of State’s Office showed Moran holding a lead of about 17,000 votes when the Associated Press called the race in Moran’s favor. The senator has served Kansas in Washington D.C. since 2011.

In Tuesday’s primary, his opponent was Joan Farr, of Derby.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power 93.5 FM radio station in Wichita, Kansas
‘Case closed’: Greg Williams back on the air after Audacy investigation
generic
2 arrested in 2010 homicide after second look by investigators
Generic image of police line
Macksville employee under investigation fatally shoots self before arrest
TJ's Grill in Meade, Kansas
Wave of support comes to door of SW Kansas restaurant after teen’s request
The county sheriff said authorities do not believe the child was left in the car.
Child, 2, dies in hot car in Kansas, sheriff says

Latest News

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and incumbent, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, easily won...
Schmidt, Kelly advance to general election for Kansas governor
Delays were expected in Sedgwick County as long lines to vote remained when polls closed at 7...
LIVE: Voting continues in Sedgwick County hours after polls close
Electioneering questions
Constitutional amendment vote draws concerns of electioneering
Three Republican candidates for Kansas Attorney General will be on the primary ballot Aug. 2.
Kansas Republicans determining who will emerge in hotly-contested AG race