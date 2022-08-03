Mom, daughter found slain inside Georgia home, officials say

A mother and daughter were found dead Tuesday at a home on Long Creek Drive in Buford.
A mother and daughter were found dead Tuesday at a home on Long Creek Drive in Buford.(Hall County Sheriff’s Office)
By Jennifer Lifsey and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFORD, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) – A mother and daughter were found dead, killed in their Georgia home Tuesday night.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said the suspected killer was shot and killed during a confrontation with deputies around 11 p.m. in Buford.

Investigators said the gruesome discovery began as a welfare check and a possible missing person case at the home.

As deputies were attempting to execute a search warrant, they encountered a man at the home who made aggressive movements toward the deputies with a knife. The man was shot and killed by deputies. No deputies were injured.

Deputies then entered the home and found the bodies of the two women, identified as Kim Nguyen, 42, and her daughter Lam-Anh Tran, 18.

The name of the suspect is being withheld at this time. Officials did not release further information.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
‘This decision was wrong’: Some voters turned away from Maize polling place
On Tuesday, August 2, Kansans voted down a constitutional amendment that would have allowed the...
Kansas voters say ‘no’ to constitutional amendment concerning abortion rights
Delays were expected in Sedgwick County as long lines to vote remained when polls closed at 7...
Sedgwick County voters battle long lines, heat to cast votes
Generic image.
Member suspended for sending ‘disinformation’ text regarding Kansas abortion amendment
The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office arrested detention deputy Dustin Burnett, 22, on charges...
Affidavit: Hole in cell window aided by fire, hemorrhoid cream

Latest News

One person was taken into custody and homicide detectives are interviewing people they believe...
Baby found dead at motel in Houston
Some students at a Massachusetts college are calling for a vending machine that dispenses birth...
Students petition for Plan B vending machine on campus
The Razoni is shown leaving the Ukrainian port of Odesa on its way to Turkey through the...
Inspectors OK 1st Ukraine grain ship but no sign yet of more
Alex Jones is seen in an Austin, Texas, courtroom on Tuesday.
Alex Jones concedes Sandy Hook attack was ‘100% real’