Newton Schools: Skunk situation ‘slowly improving,’ track reopened

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - The Newton school district on Wednesday, Aug. 3, provided an update to a stinky situation that’s kept people off the high school track for several days.

The district reported progress Wednesday, announcing on its Facebook page that its traps have caught five of the 11 skunks found and the progress means people again can use the track. Last week, the district reported a maintenance worker finding at least eight of the aroma-defense animals hiding underneath the high-jump mat.

In addition to capturing five skunks, the district said there’s also confidence it’s learned where the animals are living and is “currently taking measures to get them out.”

“Because of this progress, the track and football field are reopened,” the district reported. “If you do see a skunk in this area, you are asked to keep a safe distance and notify school officials immediately.”

