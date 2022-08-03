Only slightly cooler - if you want to call it that

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Thanks to a cold front moving through the area, much of the state will see highs below 100 degrees for Thursday afternoon. While it’s not a big cool down, at least the mercury isn’t moving in the other direction.

There will be some potential of isolated storms in the overnight for south central and eastern Kansas, but they will remain very hit and miss. Temperatures will be in the 70s early Thursday and then warm into the mid and upper 90s.

Look for more sunny weather on Friday with highs in the upper 90s to near 100. South to southeast winds will increase a bit, but gusts should remain under 30 mph.

Saturday will be hot with highs near 100, but a front coming in later in the weekend should provide some relief in the form of storms and temperatures dropping about 10-15 degrees.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds; an isolated shower or storm possible. Wind: S/E 5-15. Low: 74.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny. Wind: E/SE 5-15. High: 97.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 75.

Fri: High: 99 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 100 Low: 76 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 99 Low: 76 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 94 Low: 74 Partly cloudy; few overnight storms.

Tue: High: 91 Low: 70 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 93 Low: 71 Sunny.

