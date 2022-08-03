Polls closed in Kansas, delays expected with voters still in line

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Polls are closed for the Kansas primary, but voting in some places is far from over. As long as you were in line to vote by 7 p.m., you are guaranteed the opportunity to do so. There is not an official closing time for polls.

Polls across the state are now closed. If you are in line, STAY IN LINE! You will be allowed to vote! #Election2022 #ksleg pic.twitter.com/uMadxP6tZP — KS Sec. of State (@KansasSOS) August 3, 2022

Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab said turnout appears to exceed what was predicted, perhaps as high as 50 percent. With that, delays are expected. It likely will be hours, perhaps longer in some instances before results really begin to emerge.

You can follow unofficial results as they gradually come in on the Kansas Secretary of State’s website.

