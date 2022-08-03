Polls closed in Kansas, delays expected with voters still in line

Delays were expected in Sedgwick County as long lines to vote remained when polls closed at 7...
Delays were expected in Sedgwick County as long lines to vote remained when polls closed at 7 p.m. for the Aug. 2 Kansas primary.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Polls are closed for the Kansas primary, but voting in some places is far from over. As long as you were in line to vote by 7 p.m., you are guaranteed the opportunity to do so. There is not an official closing time for polls.

Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab said turnout appears to exceed what was predicted, perhaps as high as 50 percent. With that, delays are expected. It likely will be hours, perhaps longer in some instances before results really begin to emerge.

You can follow unofficial results as they gradually come in on the Kansas Secretary of State’s website.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power 93.5 FM radio station in Wichita, Kansas
‘Case closed’: Greg Williams back on the air after Audacy investigation
generic
2 arrested in 2010 homicide after second look by investigators
Generic image of police line
Macksville employee under investigation fatally shoots self before arrest
TJ's Grill in Meade, Kansas
Wave of support comes to door of SW Kansas restaurant after teen’s request
The county sheriff said authorities do not believe the child was left in the car.
Child, 2, dies in hot car in Kansas, sheriff says

Latest News

Electioneering questions
Constitutional amendment vote draws concerns of electioneering
Three Republican candidates for Kansas Attorney General will be on the primary ballot Aug. 2.
Kansas Republicans determining who will emerge in hotly-contested AG race
If you drive through Kansas, you’ll see the signs — “Vote No,” “Value them Both,” or “Value her...
Both sides express optimism as Kan. voters weigh in on abortion issue
Voters face long lines in Kansas
Voters battle long lines on Primary Election Day