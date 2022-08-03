Schmidt, Kelly advance to general election for Kansas governor

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and incumbent, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, easily won...
Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and incumbent, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, easily won primary races Aug. 2 to advance to the November ballot in the Kansas governor's race.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As expected, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Governor Laura Kelly are moving on to November’s general election for Kansas governor. Kelly, looking to serve a second term, was projected to defeat Democratic challenger Robert Karnowski by more than 116,000 votes. As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office showed Kelly with more than 116,000 votes compared to about 4,600 for Karnowski.

On the Republican side of Tuesday’s primary, Schmidt was also projected to earn his party’s nod in a landslide. As of 9 p.m., the current attorney general for Kansas was nearing 101,000 votes compared to about 29,000 for challenger Arlyn Brigg. In both races, fewer than 500 of nearly 4,000 total precincts had reported when the races were called. This was due to the large, insurmountable leads Schmidt and Kelly picked up.

In November, Kelly and Schmidt face Liberian Seth Cordell and Independent Dennis Pyle.

