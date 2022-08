WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man drowned Tuesday in Shannon County, Mo., according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Dee Hodges, 48, went missing while floating in the Current River at Cave Spring overnight. His body was located downriver Tuesday morning. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin was notified.

