CDC releases report on Tanganyika splash pads

Tanganyika Wildlife Splash Park
Tanganyika Wildlife Splash Park(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: Aug. 4, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a report Thursday on the outbreaks linked to splash pads at Tanganyika in June 2021. The report highlights the risk of water contamination in splash pads and why it’s important for operators to maintain adequate chlorine levels.

In June 2021, the CDC assisted the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Sedgwick County Health Department with an investigation of two splash pad-related outbreaks; one caused by Shigella and another by norovirus.

The investigation into the cases connected with Tanganyika happened after some people started experiencing symptoms of diarrhea and fatigue after visiting the wildlife park’s splash park. The KDHE on Wednesday announced the link of shigella to illnesses in people who visited the park.

The report advised caregivers of young children to take the following steps to help stop the spread of germs: do not use splash pads if sick with diarrhea; do not sit or stand on the jets; and do not swallow the water. Splash pad operators can partner with pool inspectors to educate the public about these steps and their importance. For more information, visit Link once embargo lifts: https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/71/wr/mm7131a1.htm?s_cid=mm7131a1_w.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The single-engine Cessna flipped during landing in a field near Benton in Butler County. No one...
No injuries in plane crash near Stearman Field
The Jones family, of Nickerson, was injured when a car driven by an impaired man hit them July...
Ava, Amy Jones to be discharged from Louisville hospital Aug. 17
KWCH Car Crash generic
Andover teen found dead in partially submerged vehicle after Butler County crash
police lights
Fabpro Polymers confirms worker’s death at Kingman facility
Wichita police arrested 32-year-old massage therapist Zachary Sample on three counts of sexual...
Massage therapist arrested, accused of sexually assaulting 3 women at Wichita business

Latest News

Viral study
Kansas doctor shares perspective on monkeypox outbreak, polio case in U.S.
Viral study
Kansas doctor shares perspective on monkeypox outbreak, polio case in U.S.
The Kansas School of Osteopathic Medicine is set to start classes Aug. 1 in downtown Wichita.
Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine to start classes Aug. 1 in downtown Wichita
Boil water advisory
Boil water advisory issued for City of Rose Hill