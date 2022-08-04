CDC releases report on Tanganyika splash pads

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a report Thursday on the outbreaks linked to splash pads at Tanganyika in June 2021. The report highlights the risk of water contamination in splash pads and why it’s important for operators to maintain adequate chlorine levels.

In June 2021, the CDC assisted the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Sedgwick County Health Department with an investigation of two splash pad-related outbreaks; one caused by Shigella and another by norovirus.

The investigation into the cases connected with Tanganyika happened after some people started experiencing symptoms of diarrhea and fatigue after visiting the wildlife park’s splash park. The KDHE on Wednesday announced the link of shigella to illnesses in people who visited the park.

The report advised caregivers of young children to take the following steps to help stop the spread of germs: do not use splash pads if sick with diarrhea; do not sit or stand on the jets; and do not swallow the water. Splash pad operators can partner with pool inspectors to educate the public about these steps and their importance. For more information, visit Link once embargo lifts: https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/71/wr/mm7131a1.htm?s_cid=mm7131a1_w.

