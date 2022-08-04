Close GOP treasurer race triggers expanded audit in Kansas Primary

State Senator Caryn Tyson has narrowed the gap against State Representative Steven Johnson to...
State Senator Caryn Tyson has narrowed the gap against State Representative Steven Johnson to 299 votes. Johnson held a margin around 800 votes Wednesday.(KS Legislature)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two days after the primary election, the gap has narrowed in the race for the Republican State Treasurer nomination.

With counties reporting more mail ballots, State Senator Caryn Tyson has narrowed the gap against State Representative Steven Johnson to 299 votes. Johnson held a margin around 800 votes Wednesday.

With a less than one percent margin, a new state law triggers an expanded audit of the race. Counties will do a hand recount of ten percent of precincts, checking the totals against the machine counts.

Shawnee Co. Elections Commissioner Andrew Howell’s office randomly selected those precincts Thursday, as well as those in the standard post-primary audit. The standard audit reviews one percent of the precincts in one federal race, one statewide race, one legislative race, and one county race.

“They are going to do a hand tally approach to just verify that what they are seeing, during their audit, matches what we released on election night,” Howell said. “So, it is a way for people can know that the machines are working correctly, that they are actually doing the counts correctly, they are just doing a hand verification with a team of people from both parties verifying that it was correct.”

Mail ballots postmarked by 7 p.m. Tuesday and arriving at local elections offices by Friday are still valid. County canvassers have yet to consider provisional ballots.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
‘This decision was wrong’: Some voters turned away from Maize polling place
On Tuesday, August 2, Kansans voted down a constitutional amendment that would have allowed the...
Kansas voters say ‘no’ to constitutional amendment concerning abortion rights
Current River - Doniphan, MO
Wichita man drowns in Missouri
A grieving community holds an emotional memorial to remember a family killed at Maquoketa Caves...
Autopsies: 3 family members killed at Iowa state park campground were shot, stabbed and strangled
Tanganyika Wildlife Splash Park
CDC releases report on Tanganyika splash pads

Latest News

Delays were expected in Sedgwick County as long lines to vote remained when polls closed at 7...
Local, state election officials looking to iron out issues ahead of general election in Kansas
Gas price displayed at a QuikTrip location in Wichita, Kansas
Travel expert gives insight on fuel-price outlook
The Maize Recreation Center was one of 81 polling locations in Sedgwick County for the Aug. 2,...
Maize voter explains confusion at polling location
Jayson Payne, 39, is charged with murder in the death of his cousin, Michael Montgomery.
Wichita man pleads guilty to murder of cousin found dead in bag inside crawlspace