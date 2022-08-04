Garden City man arrested in kidnapping, battery of family member

By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 21-year-old Garden City man was arrested Wednesday after police say he punched a family member and damaged property.

The investigation by Garden City Police revealed that Joshua Russell was at home with a family member when Russell suddenly became angry and began pushing the family member and damaging property. In an attempt to calm him down, the family member drove Russell around town.

While driving around town, Russell allegedly punched the family member several times. The family member attempted to get out of the vehicle, but Russell allegedly threatened harm against them if they did not stay and police became involved. After arriving back at the residence, Russell exited the vehicle, and the family member was able to drive away and notify police.

Officers searched the area and located Russell hiding outside of his residence. Russell was taken into custody without incident and was lodged in the Finney County Jail on charges of aggravated kidnapping, domestic battery, criminal threat and criminal damage.

