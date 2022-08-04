McPherson woman pleads guilty after man found dead in mobile home

MCPHERSON, Kan. (WIBW) - A McPherson woman has pleaded guilty to the second-degree reckless murder of Kelly Peterson in 2020.

On Wednesday, Aug. 3, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says Tina Nicole Brown, 35, of McPherson, entered a no-contest plea to second-degree reckless murder and battery on law enforcement charges. He noted the charges stem from the 2020 death of a McPherson man.

AG Schmidt said Brown entered the plea in McPherson Co. District Court. Judge John B. Klenda accepted the plea and scheduled sentencing for 10 a.m. on Nov. 1.

Schmidt noted the charges come from an investigation into the Feb. 2020 death of Kelly G. Peterson, which was investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and McPherson Police Department.

Peterson was found dead inside his mobile home after dispatchers received a 911 call. The death was found to be the result of a homicide.

