Mother, daughter pilot crew takes inaugural flight together

Holly Petitt and her daughter, First Officer Keely Petitt, flew from their hometown of Denver...
Holly Petitt and her daughter, First Officer Keely Petitt, flew from their hometown of Denver to St. Louis on Flight No. 3658 for their inaugural flight together.(Southwest Airlines Co. | Schelly Stone)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A mother and daughter pilot duo recently flew their first flight together, making history for Southwest Airlines.

“It’s been a dream come true,” Captain Holly Petitt said in a news release. “First, I found this career and fell in love with it, and then that one of my kids fell into this and in love with this career too. It’s surreal.”

Holly Petitt and her daughter, First Officer Keely Petitt, flew from their hometown of Denver to St. Louis on Flight No. 3658 for their inaugural flight together in July.

Holly Petitt started her career in aviation as a flight attendant and realized she wanted to learn to fly planes after riding the jumpseat in the flight deck, Southwest Airlines said.

She pursued her goals, training, obtaining certifications and taking flight lessons all while having three children and supporting her family as a full-time mom. Eventually, she was able to become a pilot for Southwest Airlines.

Kelly Petitt, who grew up around the airline’s family, decided to follow in her mother’s footsteps and also become a pilot.

Early in her education, Keely Petitt landed an internship with Southwest, which paved the way for her to learn more about a career in aviation.

“Southwest was always the end goal for me,” Keely Petitt said. “There was really never any other option.”

The Petitts are now Southwest Airlines’ first mother and daughter flight crew team.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
‘This decision was wrong’: Some voters turned away from Maize polling place
On Tuesday, August 2, Kansans voted down a constitutional amendment that would have allowed the...
Kansas voters say ‘no’ to constitutional amendment concerning abortion rights
Current River - Doniphan, MO
Wichita man drowns in Missouri
Delays were expected in Sedgwick County as long lines to vote remained when polls closed at 7...
Sedgwick County voters battle long lines, heat to cast votes
generic
Months-long investigation leads to arrest of Lawrence fraud suspect

Latest News

generic
Garden City man arrested in kidnapping, battery of family member
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Update to electors law 'essential to the survival of a democracy,' Collins says
Pat Cipollone, the former White House counsel under President Donald Trump, arrives at an...
Trump White House lawyers subpoenaed by 1/6 probe grand jury
In this image made by tilting and shifting the lens, a Department of Justice logo is shown on a...
Feds charge 4 police officers in fatal Breonna Taylor raid
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Russian judge convicts WNBA’s Brittney Griner, gives 9-year sentence