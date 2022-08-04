Temps tumble a tad today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says today will be a tad cooler than the past few days, but afternoon temperatures in the middle to upper 90s are above average, and when you factor in the humidity it will feel like 100 degrees or hotter.

Triple digit temps return tomorrow and should last through the weekend across south central Kansas. Saturday promises to be the hottest day with afternoon highs between 100-105 and an even higher heat index.

A cold front will begin moving across Kansas Sunday into Monday bringing a chance of showers/storms and cooler conditions back to the state. Highs close to the century mark on Sunday may fall into the lower 90s on Monday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming sunny. Wind: E/SE 10-15. High: 99.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 74.

Tomorrow: Sunny and hot. Wind: S 10-15. High: 101.

Sat: Low: 76. High: 102. Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot.

Sun: Low: 76. High: 100. Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot.

Mon: Low: 73. High: 91. Partly cloudy; chance of showers/storms.

Tue: Low: 70. High: 93. Becoming mostly sunny.

Wed: Low: 71. High: 96. Sunny.

