Weather Alert Friday/Saturday - Extreme Heat

Please use caution if working outdoors or without AC
Dangerous heat for Friday and Saturday
Dangerous heat for Friday and Saturday(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dangerous heat will set in across the area for Friday and Saturday. Widespread 100 degree temperatures and sunshine will be common both days and it will certainly feel hotter with humidity factored in. Please exercise caution if working outdoors and check on those without AC, and don’t forget the pets.

Skies will be mainly clear into Friday with highs in near 100. Heat index values will be near 105 for areas of central and eastern Kansas. Winds will be out of the south/southeast.

It will get a bit hotter on Saturday with gusty south winds up to 30 mph. Highs will top 100 with plenty of sunshine.

A cold front enters the state on Sunday, but it still looks fairly hot with highs near 100. Northwest and north central Kansas will have some storms developing during the day, and that chance for rain should be shifting farther south into Monday.

Cooling temperatures and some rain can be expected into the beginning of next week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 77.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and hot. Wind: SE/S 10-15. High: 101.

Tomorrow Night: Clear and warm. Wind: SE/S 10-20. Low: 79.

Sat: High: 102 Sunny to mostly sunny. Breezy.

Sun: High: 101 Low: 78 Sunny to mostly sunny; breezy.

Mon: High: 88 Low: 74 AM showers/storms, then partly cloudy. Overnight storms.

Tue: High: 90 Low: 70 Sunny.

Wed: High: 94 Low: 73 Sunny.

Thu: High: 95 Low: 74 Sunny.

