Wichita man pleads guilty to murder of cousin found dead in bag inside crawlspace

Jayson Payne, 39, is charged with murder in the death of his cousin, Michael Montgomery.
Jayson Payne, 39, is charged with murder in the death of his cousin, Michael Montgomery.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man faces sentencing for killing his cousin early last year. Jason Payne on Thursday, Aug. 4, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for stabbing Michael Montgomery multiple times in their apartment near Oliver and Murdock.

An affidavit detailing the case against Payne said Payne admitted that he became angry with Montgomery after he said his cousin “acknowledged to him that he had molested a couple of their relatives in the past.”

Payne admitting to putting Montgomery’s body in a bag and placing it in a “hole in the basement.” An officer found a “large black nylon-style zipper bag” in a crawlspace, the affidavit said. A body identified as Montgomery’s was inside that bag.

Payne’s sentencing is set for late September.

