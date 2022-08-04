Wichitan Anthony Seymour convicted in 2019 rape, kidnapping of teen

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichitan Anthony Seymour, 61, was convicted late Wednesday of aggravated kidnapping, rape, aggravated criminal sodomy and aggravated robbery for crimes committed in 2019.

The victim in the case, a girl who was then 15, said she was walking to Dillon’s on east Douglas when a man in a dark blue or black car yelled at her, “you’re too cute to run over.” She said it was the first time she saw the man, later identified as Seymour. The girl told police she called her best friend from Colorado. She said she went inside Dillon’s to use the restroom then walked out of the store and started walking home.

She said she was on the phone with her friend when she left the store and told him she saw Seymour in the car and thought he was going to follow her. She said she was scared and started to run across the parking lot toward where she lives but felt like he was staring at her.

She said as she was running home, Seymour pulled his car in front of her and she stopped running. She said he approached her and asked for her name. She said he then grabbed her and put a knife to her throat and then grabbed her hair with his other hand. She said he grabbed her cell phone out of her hand and forced her to walk to his vehicle on the passenger side.

The girl told police Seymour drove her to the 300 block of N. Volutsia where he forced her to perform oral sex on him. She said he told her if she didn’t comply, he was going to kill her. She said he then forced her to have intercourse and she closed her eyes and started to cry. She said when she opened them, she saw pinkish lights and which she thought the police were there for her.

Judge Seth Rundle scheduled sentencing for Sept. 19.

