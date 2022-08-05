Andover teen found dead in partially submerged vehicle after Butler County crash

By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash reported about midnight Friday southeast of Andover.

The sheriff’s office said emergency crews responded an area near Four-Mile Creek and learned a crashed vehicle’s 17-year-old driver, from Andover, managed to exit the vehicle after it left the road for an unknown reason and entered the creek.

The sheriff’s office reported finding the wrecked vehicle in the 13000 block of SW 120th, partially submerged in Four-Mile Creek with only the rear-wheels visible above the water. A passenger was still inside.

“Divers from the Augusta Department of Safety located 18-year-old Ethan Babcock of Andover in the partially submerged vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene,” the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators are trying to determine if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

