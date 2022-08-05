Ava, Amy Jones to be discharged from Louisville hospital Aug. 17

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Mary Honeck, the grandmother of Nickerson basketball star Ava Jones and mother of Amy Jones, Ava’s mother, reported on social media that the two will be discharged from a Louisville, Ky. hospital on Aug. 17.

The pair have been hospitalized since July 6, when they and two other members of the family were struck by a car while on a sidewalk in Louisville. Ava’s father and Amy’s husband, Trey, died as a result of his injuries. Ava’s younger brother suffered minor injuries, and Ava and Amy were initially hospitalized in critical condition.

The family was struck by a vehicle driven by Michael Hurley, who faces a murder charge in the death of Trey Jones. He also faces charges of first-degree assault and driving under the influence. Hurley admitted to taking Hydrocodone and said he was too tired to maneuver a turn.

Ava and Amy were transferred out of ICU on July 20 and have been rehabilitating at the University of Louisville Rehab Center. They will continue rehab upon their return to Kansas. The family was in Louisville for Ava’s summer basketball tournament. She will be a senior at Nickerson High and has committed to play basketball at the University of Iowa.

