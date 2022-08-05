Bel Aire’s Clinic In A Can aids humanitarian efforts in Ukraine

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Bel Aire-based Clinic In A Can, in partnership with Heart to Heart International, will be sending eight more fully equipped, solar powered medical units to Ukraine on Thursday and Friday to help with humanitarian efforts in the country amid its ongoing war with Russia.

Clinic In A Can, which manufactures modular medical solutions from refurbished shipping containers, built and equipped seven of the units as Emergency Room/Trauma units, to include digital x-ray and ultrasound machines, and one as a lab. Each unit was filled with hygiene kits that will be distributed to Ukrainians in need. The units and hygiene kits were paid for by Heart to Heart International and its sponsors.

This will be the second of three shipments sent to Ukraine. The first shipment of three medical units arrived in Ukraine July 8, and the last shipment of four units will be sent in late August or early September. The first three medical units, already in use in Ukraine, were made up of two primary care units and one lab.

They were filled with hygiene kits and food packs, which were distributed to displaced Ukrainians in affected areas. Hospitals of Hope donated the primary care units, and Worksite Labs donated the laboratory. Heart to Heart International donated the hygiene kits, Clinic In A Can donated the medical equipment and Heaven Sent Ministries donated the food packs.

