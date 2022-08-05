Chicago Bears to sign Wichitan Davontate Harris

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - ESPN reported that the Chicago Bears are signing defensive back, a 4-year NFL veteran who attended South High School in Wichita.

Harris, 27, began his career with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2018 after being drafted in the fifth round. The following season, he played all 16 games for the Denver Broncos.

Harris has since played for three more teams. He was with the Broncos and Baltimore Ravens in 2020, and he played six combined games for the Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco 49ers last season.

