Chicago Bears to sign Wichitan Davontate Harris

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Davontae Harris (28) walks down the sidelines during an NFL...
Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Davontae Harris (28) walks down the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)(Zach Bolinger | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - ESPN reported that the Chicago Bears are signing defensive back, a 4-year NFL veteran who attended South High School in Wichita.

Harris, 27, began his career with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2018 after being drafted in the fifth round. The following season, he played all 16 games for the Denver Broncos.

Harris has since played for three more teams. He was with the Broncos and Baltimore Ravens in 2020, and he played six combined games for the Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco 49ers last season.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A grieving community holds an emotional memorial to remember a family killed at Maquoketa Caves...
Autopsies: 3 family members killed at Iowa state park campground were shot, stabbed and strangled
Tanganyika Wildlife Splash Park
CDC releases report on Tanganyika splash pads
Alex Jones is seen in an Austin, Texas, courtroom on Tuesday.
Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4M
A team of roofers went right to work on an Overland Park home, stripping off nearly every...
Property owner scrambles to repair Overland Park home after contractors rip off wrong roof
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Russian judge convicts WNBA’s Brittney Griner, gives 9-year sentence

Latest News

The Jones family, of Nickerson, was injured when a car driven by an impaired man hit them July...
Ava, Amy Jones to be discharged from Louisville hospital Aug. 17
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run...
Royals trade Whit Merrifield to Toronto
Chiefs LT Orlando Brown showed up for Chiefs Training Camp in St. Joseph.
Chiefs LT Orlando Brown back on practice field for the first time this offseason after reporting to camp
Shaquille O'Neal
Shaquille O’Neal coming to Wichita with Storytime Village