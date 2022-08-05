Corbin Breitenbach files civil suit contesting 2018 rape conviction

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Corbin Breitenbach, convicted of raping and attempting to kill a 7-year-old girl in 2018, has filed a civil action in Sedgwick County Court to contest the conviction.

Breitenbach was convicted of the crimes that occurred in 2017. Prosecutors said Breitenbach broke into a west Wichita apartment in June of 2017, raped the child and strangled her until she passed out. Court documents said the girl suffered major damage.

Breitenbach opted to represent himself in court, saying, “I’m 24 years old, I have an IQ of 140, I represent myself. You caught the right one because I’m going to fight this until I die. It’s not a matter of if it’s a matter of when.”

Breitenbach was sentenced to life in prison. He was also sentenced to life in prison for aggravated criminal sodomy. That charge combined with his prior convictions for sex crimes means he is no longer eligible for parole under Kansas’ persistent sex offender statute.

