Kansas African American Museum launces $6 million campaign for new home

The Kansas African American Museum (TKAAM) is working to raise $6 million to move to a downtown...
The Kansas African American Museum (TKAAM) is working to raise $6 million to move to a downtown Wichita building near 2nd and Main Street.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita museum launched a campaign for a new home. The Kansas African American Museum (TKAAM) is working to raise $6 million to move to a downtown building near 2nd and Main Street.

The plan comes as the museum celebrates its 25th anniversary. The new building is about twice the size of the museum’s current space near the Sedgwick County Courthouse and the county jail.

Organizers say the move will make the museum more visible and accessible. As of Thursday, Aug. 4, the fundraising effort is nearly halfway to its $6 million goal.

“We will use our extensive Collection with expanded and original programming to create understanding, inclusion, and opportunity,” said TKAAM Executive Director Denise Sherman. “As the place where individuals and communities learn about and experience the Kansas African American story, TKAAM will focus on the individual and collective stories of Kansas African Americans to engage museum visitors, program participants, and children.”

