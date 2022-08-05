Lightning strike near White House leaves 2 dead, 2 injured

Officers immediately began to render aid, witnesses say. (Source: WUSA/DC FIRE EMS PHOTOS/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two people who were critically injured in a lightning strike outside the White House have died, police said Friday. Two others remained hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75, of Janesville, Wisconsin, died of their injuries after the lightning strike in Lafayette Park, located directly outside the White House complex, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The two other people, a man and a woman, were in critical condition, the police department said. Their identities were not immediately released.

Authorities did not reveal how the people were injured, other than to say they were critically hurt in the lightning strike.

Officers with the Secret Service and the U.S. Park Police witnessed the lightning strike Thursday night and ran over to render first aid, officials said.

Emergency medical crews were called to the scene just before 7 p.m. and had transported all of the victims to the hospital with “critical, life-threatening injures,” fire department spokesman Vito Maggiolo said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A grieving community holds an emotional memorial to remember a family killed at Maquoketa Caves...
Autopsies: 3 family members killed at Iowa state park campground were shot, stabbed and strangled
Tanganyika Wildlife Splash Park
CDC releases report on Tanganyika splash pads
Alex Jones is seen in an Austin, Texas, courtroom on Tuesday.
Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4M
A team of roofers went right to work on an Overland Park home, stripping off nearly every...
Property owner scrambles to repair Overland Park home after contractors rip off wrong roof
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Russian judge convicts WNBA’s Brittney Griner, gives 9-year sentence

Latest News

A car ran a red light, causing a fiery, deadly accident, authorities said.
5 killed in fiery crash in California
Burned-out husks of cars are left after a deadly crash in the Los Angeles area on Thursday.
GRAPHIC: Aftermath of fiery, deadly crash in California
Generic image of police line
Man killed in car vs bicycle crash in Hutchinson
Taiwan Air Force Mirage fighter jets taxi on a runway at an airbase in Hsinchu, Taiwan, Friday,...
China halts climate, military ties over Pelosi Taiwan visit