Man killed in car vs bicycle crash in Hutchinson

Generic image of police line
Generic image of police line(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 46-year-old was killed Thursday night when his bicycle was struck by a vehicle at 10th Avenue and Severance Street in Hutchinson.

The crash happened at around 8:15 p.m. Heath Volkman was riding west on 10th Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle driving north on Severance.

Volkman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was transported to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center for evaluation and later released.

The crash remains under investigation by the Hutchinson Police Department.

