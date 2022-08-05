Memphis man arrested for masturbating on bus

A Man was arrested and charged with indecent exposure for masturbating on multiple locations on...
A Man was arrested and charged with indecent exposure for masturbating on multiple locations on the MATA bus in Memphis.(Shelby County)
By Christopher Cheatham and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A Memphis man was arrested for indecent exposure while on a bus.

The incident occurred on July 25, around 12:25 p.m., when Memphis Police officers responded to a call about a male suspect masturbating on a MATA bus.

The bus driver stated the man approached her to advise that he missed his stop, and asked if it was OK to ride around until he was back at his stop.

The driver noticed while talking with the man, through the bus window, that the man’s pants were down.

When she turned around, she noticed the man masturbating.

The victim was shown photos of the suspect and identified Perry Williams.

Investigators reviewed the surveillance footage of the incident and found Williams was masturbating in several locations on the bus, while talking to the driver.

Williams is charged with indecent exposure.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
‘This decision was wrong’: Some voters turned away from Maize polling place
On Tuesday, August 2, Kansans voted down a constitutional amendment that would have allowed the...
Kansas voters say ‘no’ to constitutional amendment concerning abortion rights
A grieving community holds an emotional memorial to remember a family killed at Maquoketa Caves...
Autopsies: 3 family members killed at Iowa state park campground were shot, stabbed and strangled
Current River - Doniphan, MO
Wichita man drowns in Missouri
Tanganyika Wildlife Splash Park
CDC releases report on Tanganyika splash pads

Latest News

FILE - People line up for a commercial bus that will take them to the San Antonio airport at a...
US to issue ID to migrants awaiting deportation proceedings
The Kansas African American Museum (TKAAM) is working to raise $6 million to move to a downtown...
Kansas African American Museum launces $6 million campaign for new home
FILE PHOTO - For President Joe Biden, the $739 billion plan can help lower inflation, cut the...
Biden, Republicans spar over impact of Dems’ economic plan
Delays were expected in Sedgwick County as long lines to vote remained when polls closed at 7...
Local, state election officials looking to iron out issues ahead of general election in Kansas