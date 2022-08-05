News reports: Musk countersuit accuses Twitter of fraud

Billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk filed a countersuit on Thursday alleging that Twitter...
Billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk filed a countersuit on Thursday alleging that Twitter committed fraud, breach of contract and violation of the Texas Securities Act.(TED / YouTube)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(AP) - Elon Musk accused Twitter of fraud in a countersuit over his aborted $44 billion deal for the social media company, which he said held back necessary information and misled his team about its true user base.

According to The Washington Post, the countersuit filed by the billionaire and Tesla CEO filed on Thursday alleges that Twitter committed fraud, breach of contract and violation of the Texas Securities Act.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Musk’s counterclaims were filed confidentially last week and unsealed in a filing late Thursday at the Delaware Chancery Court.

