Police looking for information in drive-by shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County is seeking information regarding a drive by shooting that occurred on July 23 in the 1600 block of East MacArthur.

At approximately 10:30 a.m. officers responded to the 1600 block of E MacArthur for a vandalism report. A caller reported hearing noises earlier that morning, and woke to find a bullet hole in their home. Four shell casings were recovered at the scene, and video was obtained that shows a motorcycle driving by when the motorcyclist opens fire on the home.

The crime occurred at approximately 5 a.m. Surveillance footage is available on the Crime Stoppers YouTube page here: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/o156yew_yAk

Anyone with information regarding this crime, or any crime that occurred in Sedgwick County is eligible to receive a reward by submitting a tip through Crime Stoppers by calling 316- 267-2111 or online at www.stopcrime316.com. Tipsters are always anonymous – Crime Stoppers will never ask someone to identify themselves. If your information leads to an arrest in a felony case, you could be eligible to receive up to $2,500.

