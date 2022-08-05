Triple digit temps returns today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says we stopped just shy of the century mark on Thursday, but the triple digit train returns today and will keep on rolling this weekend. Highs between 100-105 all three days will feel a few degrees hotter when you factor in the humidity.

A cold front will begin moving across Kansas Sunday into Monday bringing a chance of showers/storms and cooler conditions back to the state. Highs around the century mark on Sunday will fall into the upper 80s, or below normal, on Monday.

While showers and storms are a safe bet in the Wichita area, mainly on Monday, heavy rainfall and severe weather are not expected at this time.

Do not get used to the cooler temperatures early next week because hot and humid conditions promise to return later in the week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming sunny and hot. Wind: SE/S 10-15. High: 101.

Tonight: Mostly clear and warm. Wind: SE/S 10-20. Low: 79.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 102.

Sun: Low: 78. High: 101. Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot.

Mon: Low: 73. High: 88. Mostly cloudy, cooler; storms early and again late.

Tue: Low: 70. High: 91. Decreasing clouds.

Wed: Low: 73. High: 96. Sunny.

Thu: Low: 74. High. 98. Sunny.

