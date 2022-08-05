Weather Alert Saturday - Extreme Heat

Heat index values will climb to 105+
Dangerous heat for many Saturday afternoon.
Dangerous heat for many Saturday afternoon.(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There’s no letting up in the heat for Saturday as dangerous temperatures return for the afternoon. Afternoon highs will top 100 degrees and additional humidity will make it feel much hotter. Please exercise caution as the heat wave continues awhile longer.

One thing that will be slightly different is that the Kansas wind will be stronger out of the south, as gusts will approach 30 mph. Skies will be mainly sunny both Saturday and again Sunday.

A front arriving late into the weekend will stir up some storms for northwest and north central Kansas Sunday evening, but it will not be widespread. This means that not everyone will have rain, but the chances will be out there to wrap up the weekend. Highs will still be near 100 on Sunday.

The heat does ease up a bit early next week with chances for widely scattered storms for Monday and Tuesday. Don’t expect huge amounts of rain with the chances ahead.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear and warm. Wind: SE 10-20. Low: 79.

Tomorrow: Sunny and breezy. Wind: S 15-30; gusty. High: 102. (Heat index 105+)

Tomorrow Night: Clear and warm. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 78

Sun: High: 101 Sunny to mostly sunny; breezy.

Mon: High: 96 Low: 74 Partly cloudy; isolated PM/evening storm chance.

Tue: High: 90 Low: 72 Partly cloudy; scattered PM/evening storms.

Wed: High: 94 Low: 71 Becoming mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 95 Low: 74 Sunny.

Fri: High: 97 Low: 75 Sunny.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A grieving community holds an emotional memorial to remember a family killed at Maquoketa Caves...
Autopsies: 3 family members killed at Iowa state park campground were shot, stabbed and strangled
Tanganyika Wildlife Splash Park
CDC releases report on Tanganyika splash pads
A team of roofers went right to work on an Overland Park home, stripping off nearly every...
Property owner scrambles to repair Overland Park home after contractors rip off wrong roof
Alex Jones is seen in an Austin, Texas, courtroom on Tuesday.
Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4M
FILE
McPherson woman pleads guilty after man found dead in mobile home

Latest News

Wichita police arrested 32-year-old massage therapist Zachary Sample on three counts of sexual...
Massage therapist arrested, accused of sexually assaulting 3 women at Wichita business
Motorcycle allegedly involved in drive-by shooting.
Police looking for information in drive-by shooting
Corbin Breitenbach.
Corbin Breitenbach files civil suit contesting 2018 rape conviction
The single-engine Cessna flipped during landing in a field near Benton in Butler County. No one...
No injuries in plane crash near Stearman Field