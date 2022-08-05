Week of Aug. 8: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas are focusing on jobs in project management

MONDAY: Director of Military Employment Strategy | Workforce Alliance of South Central Kansas| $85,000 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12138918 | Qualifications: •Former/Retired Military leader required •Baccalaureate required, Master’s Degree preferred •Initiative- Takes initiative and provides creative ideas to improve processes •The ability to create and manage a broad network of professional contacts •Experience in administering workforce development services or case management •Proficient in Microsoft Office Business Services—Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, Publisher •Supervisory skills Workforce Alliance of South Central Kansas has one additional on KANSAWORKS.

TUESDAY: Project Manager - Construction | Conco Construction | Wichita | $70,000-$95,000 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12090396 | Qualifications: • •2+ years’ work experience leading and managing commercial construction projects. •Managing projects in excess of $5M. •Managing Construction Manager at Risk (CMR) projects. •Experience with Bluebeam, OST software and could-based project management software. •Strong presentation skills for project interviews. •Business development acumen. | Conco Construction has 28 additional postings on KANSAWORKS.

WEDNESDAY: Project Engineer | Central Consolidated Inc | Wichita | $50,000-$60,000 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12108550 | Qualifications:•Bachelor’s Degree in Construction preferred. •Minimum 2 – 4 years of experience in the Construction Industry. •Act as the onsite safety coordinator •Manage project documents (including submittals) | Central Consolidated Inc has 5 additional postings on KANSAWORKS.

THURSDAY: Project Manager - Water | Garver USA | Wichita | $100,000-150,000 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12142205 | Qualifications: •Bachelor’s Degree in civil or environmental engineering from an ABET accredited program. •4+ years of similar technical project management experience. •Registered as a Professional Engineer (PE). •Preferred Masters’ Degree in civil or environmental engineering from an ABET accredited program. | Garver USA has 15 additional postings on KANSAWORKS.

Program Manager/Customer Account Representative: Cadence Aerospace d/b/a Perfekta/Premier | South Central Mental Health Counseling Center | Wichita | $55,000-$90,000 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12151224 | Qualifications:•Knowledge of principles and processes for providing customer and personal services. •Knowledge of raw materials, production processes, manufacturing methods and equipment. •Ability to take on and organize multiple tasks at any given time. •Adjusting actions accordingly in relation to department and company needs. | Cadence Aerospace d/b/a Perfekta/Premier has four additional postings on KANSAWORKS.

