Fabpro Polymers confirms worker’s death at Kingman facility

By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KINGMAN, Kan. (KWCH) - Fabpro Polymers confirmed a worker died Thursday at its Kingman facility in what the company described as “an incident on the production floor.”

The company said the Kingman facility is closed pending an investigation.

“Nothing is more more important, and no commitment is more fundamental, to Fabpro Polymers and MBCC Group than the safety of our personnel,” the company said in a statement released Friday. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of our former colleague.

