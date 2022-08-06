Jobs report positive, need for workers still high in Kansas

In a visit to Wichita, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly addressed an ongoing challenge to fill out a skilled workforce in the state.
By Lily Wu
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A positive jobs report coming out Friday showed the U.S. economy adding more than 500,000 jobs in July and the national unemployment rate at 3.5 percent. In Kansas, the rate is even lower at 2.4 percent, but in a visit to Wichita Friday, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly addressed an ongoing challenge to fill out a skilled workforce in the state.

Kelly made a stop in Wichita days after the primary election to hear from small business operators facing workforce challenges.

“I know that we have workforce issues here. A lot of our companies are having a hard time finding folks to take jobs,” Kelly said.

Workforce Alliance of South Central Kansas President Keith Lawing explained how challenges persist with the low unemployment rate.

“Every employer I talk to, they want to hire somebody. I think people are looking for a better job than they currently have, so a lot of these folks are already employed,” Lawing said. “That is a much different dynamic than in previous years when we were working with a pretty good population of unemployed individuals.”

As part of the governor’s Prosperity on the Plains Tour, operators in I.T., wind energy, healthcare billing and construction shared their perspective in a roundtable discussion.

“Obviously Wichita is headquarters for a lot of business, a lot of technology, a lot of aviation and we have a great need, always have for the workforce for those particular kind of business sectors,” Kelly said. “So, I really wanted to listen to them, hear what it is we’re doing right (and) what we could do better to make a difference.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tanganyika Wildlife Splash Park
CDC releases report on Tanganyika splash pads
A grieving community holds an emotional memorial to remember a family killed at Maquoketa Caves...
Autopsies: 3 family members killed at Iowa state park campground were shot, stabbed and strangled
The single-engine Cessna flipped during landing in a field near Benton in Butler County. No one...
No injuries in plane crash near Stearman Field
The Jones family, of Nickerson, was injured when a car driven by an impaired man hit them July...
Ava, Amy Jones to be discharged from Louisville hospital Aug. 17
A team of roofers went right to work on an Overland Park home, stripping off nearly every...
Property owner scrambles to repair Overland Park home after contractors rip off wrong roof

Latest News

Now Hiring
Jobs report positive, need for workers still high in Kansas
Back to school shopping in Wichita, Kansas.
Could sales tax holiday soon become reality in Kansas?
KWCH Car Crash generic
Andover teen found dead in partially submerged vehicle after Butler County crash
Wichita police arrested 32-year-old massage therapist Zachary Sample on three counts of sexual...
Massage therapist arrested, accused of sexually assaulting 3 women at Wichita business