Man in street pushing lawnmower, hit by SUV, dies in S. Wichita

Wichita police respond to the scene where an SUV hit a man near 58th Street South and Broadway....
Wichita police respond to the scene where an SUV hit a man near 58th Street South and Broadway. The man died from his injuries.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:57 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man in his 50s died from his injuries Friday night after an SUV hit him in the street as police said, he was pushing a lawnmower.

This happened a little before 10:20 p.m. near 58th Street South and Broadway. Police said the SUV was traveling north on Broadway when it hit the man in the street.

The driver was not injured, police said. Anyone who may have witnessed what happened should call 911.

