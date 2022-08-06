Man in street pushing lawnmower, hit by SUV, dies in S. Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man in his 50s died from his injuries Friday night after an SUV hit him in the street as police said, he was pushing a lawnmower.

This happened a little before 10:20 p.m. near 58th Street South and Broadway. Police said the SUV was traveling north on Broadway when it hit the man in the street.

The driver was not injured, police said. Anyone who may have witnessed what happened should call 911.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.