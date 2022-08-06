Weather Alert: Dangerous heat again Sunday

Highs near 100 for most of the state
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will be hot again Sunday before heat relief arrives for the start of the workweek.

It will be a warm start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the 70s. Afternoon highs will make it above 100 degrees for most of the state.

Northwest Kansas will be a bit cooler behind a cold front where highs will only reach the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Isolated showers and storms could develop along the front over portions of western Kansas during the afternoon and evening.

Chances for isolated storms will expand into central and eastern Kansas Sunday night with activity possibly lingering into Monday.

The front will continue to push south, which will bring slightly cooler weather statewide for the start of the week. Highs will fall into the 80s to lower 90s Monday and Tuesday.

Hotter weather will quickly return later in the week with highs getting back into the upper 90s to near 100.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 77

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 101

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms late. Wind: S/N 5-15. Low: 74

Mon: High: 92 Isolated showers and storms. Not as hot.

Tue: High: 92 Low: 70 Isolated showers and storms.

Wed: High: 95 Low: 70 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 97 Low: 69 Sunny.

Fri: High: 99 Low: 69 Sunny.

Sat: High: 100 Low: 70 Mostly sunny.

