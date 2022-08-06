Weather Alert Day - Dangerous Heat Today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Once again this afternoon the entire state will see dangerous temperatures return. Afternoon highs will top 100 degrees and heightened humidity will make it feel much hotter. Please use extreme caution as the heat wave continues awhile longer.

One thing that will be slightly different is that the Kansas wind will be stronger out of the south, as gusts will approach 30 mph. Skies will be mainly sunny both Saturday and again Sunday.

A front arriving late into the weekend will stir up some storms for northwest and north central Kansas Sunday evening, but it will not be widespread. This means that not everyone will have rain, but the chances will be out there to wrap up the weekend. Highs will still be near 100 on Sunday for much of the state. The NW part of the state will begin seeing a cool down Sunday afternoon with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

The heat does ease up a bit early next week with chances for widely scattered storms for Monday and Tuesday. Don’t expect huge amounts of rain with the chances ahead.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny and breezy. Wind: S 15-30; gusty. High: 103. (Heat index 105+)

Tonight: Clear and warm. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 77

Tomorrow: High: 101 Sunny to mostly sunny; breezy.

Mon: High: 94 Low: 71 Partly cloudy; isolated PM/evening storm chance.

Tue: High: 92 Low: 69 Partly cloudy; scattered PM/evening storms.

Wed: High: 95 Low: 70 Becoming mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 97 Low: 72 Sunny.

Fri: High: 98 Low: 73 Sunny.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.