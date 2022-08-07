Hot today, heat breaks tomorrow

Heat Advisory until 7 PM Sunday
Weather Alert Day- Today
Weather Alert Day- Today(KWCH-Weather)
By Dean Jones
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Storm Team 12 Weather Alert Day: Dangerous Heat

Another hot day ahead of an approaching cold front that promises to knock temperatures back down to what is normal for early August. This break from the heat will only last a few days, before the heat returns to the Plains towards the end of the work week and next weekend.

Hot today with highs mainly in the upper 90s to near 105. The heat index will range from 104-108 through the hottest hours of the day. A slow moving cold front should trigger scattered showers and storms later today across western Kansas that will continue into the evening and overnight. As the front pushes southeast into south-central Kansas after midnight, shower and storm chances will increase. That said, most of the storms will be “hit or miss” and producing less than 0.50″ of rain.

Look for isolated showers and a few rumbles Monday morning with mostly cloudy skies behind the cold front. Sunshine through the afternoon may trigger more evening and overnight storms through Tuesday morning. The clouds and potential for rain will keep temperatures in check with highs in the 80s and 90s Monday and Tuesday.

The break from the dangerous heat won’t last long as the heat returns and builds through the end of the week into next weekend. Highs will remain in the 90s, getting a little hotter each day through Sunday. In the extended 7-10 day forecast- the hottest days will be next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

*** HEAT ADVISORY until 7PM***

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. A bit breezy. Wind: S 10-15; gusty. High: 103

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms after midnight. Wind: S/N 5-15. Low: 74

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and rumbles early. Wind: N 5-10. High: 92

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms possible. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 70

Tue: High: 93 Isolated showers and storms possible.

Wed: High: 95 Low: 69 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 97 Low: 69 Sunny.

Fri: High: 99 Low: 69 Sunny.

Sat: High: 100 Low: 70 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 102 Low: 73 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police respond to the scene where an SUV hit a man near 58th Street South and Broadway....
Man in street pushing lawnmower, hit by SUV, dies in S. Wichita
police lights
Fabpro Polymers confirms worker’s death at Kingman facility
KWCH Car Crash generic
Andover teen found dead in partially submerged vehicle after Butler County crash
The Jones family, of Nickerson, was injured when a car driven by an impaired man hit them July...
Ava, Amy Jones to be discharged from Louisville hospital Aug. 17
Viral study
Kansas doctor shares perspective on monkeypox outbreak, polio case in U.S.

Latest News

Forecast high temperatures Sunday.
Weather Alert: Dangerous heat again Sunday
Heat Advisory Today
Weather Alert Day - Dangerous Heat Today
Dangerous heat for many Saturday afternoon.
Weather Alert Saturday - Extreme Heat
3-day heat index
Triple digit temps return today