Hot today, heat breaks tomorrow

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Storm Team 12 Weather Alert Day: Dangerous Heat

Another hot day ahead of an approaching cold front that promises to knock temperatures back down to what is normal for early August. This break from the heat will only last a few days, before the heat returns to the Plains towards the end of the work week and next weekend.

Hot today with highs mainly in the upper 90s to near 105. The heat index will range from 104-108 through the hottest hours of the day. A slow moving cold front should trigger scattered showers and storms later today across western Kansas that will continue into the evening and overnight. As the front pushes southeast into south-central Kansas after midnight, shower and storm chances will increase. That said, most of the storms will be “hit or miss” and producing less than 0.50″ of rain.

Look for isolated showers and a few rumbles Monday morning with mostly cloudy skies behind the cold front. Sunshine through the afternoon may trigger more evening and overnight storms through Tuesday morning. The clouds and potential for rain will keep temperatures in check with highs in the 80s and 90s Monday and Tuesday.

The break from the dangerous heat won’t last long as the heat returns and builds through the end of the week into next weekend. Highs will remain in the 90s, getting a little hotter each day through Sunday. In the extended 7-10 day forecast- the hottest days will be next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

*** HEAT ADVISORY until 7PM***

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. A bit breezy. Wind: S 10-15; gusty. High: 103

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms after midnight. Wind: S/N 5-15. Low: 74

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and rumbles early. Wind: N 5-10. High: 92

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms possible. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 70

Tue: High: 93 Isolated showers and storms possible.

Wed: High: 95 Low: 69 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 97 Low: 69 Sunny.

Fri: High: 99 Low: 69 Sunny.

Sat: High: 100 Low: 70 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 102 Low: 73 Mostly sunny.

