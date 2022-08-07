Maize to host national Water skiing competition again

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some athletes are beating the heat by waterskiing. Over 600 athletes are in Maize to compete in the Water Ski National Championships.

“It’s one of its kind it’s not like any other sport, you know. You’re swinging yourself 70 miles an hour to jump to see how far you can go. It’s pretty wild and intense,” said comparator Levi Curtain.

You might think an event like this would be held somewhere on the coast near the beach. Instead, the event is being held right here in the heart of Kansas in Maize.

Coach Cole Kalkbrenner said, “athletes from all 50 states, it’s going to be an incredible week of skiing. We’re blessed in northwest Woodstock to have these little sand pits repurposed as ski lakes. So this again, mystic lake estates is one of the best in the country or the world.”

Mystic Lakes in north Maize is hosting the 80 annual Goode Water Ski National Championships, and hundreds of athletes will show off their skills.

“About 650-ish. The last time I checked the numbers were just over 600,″ said Kalkbrenner.

Many local businesses will benefit from the tournament, including the Hampton Inn.

Ryan Martin with Hampton Inn Maize says, “about 80% of everyone that we have coming in or for the national skiing tournament. Yeah, we see a bunch of big skis in and out everywhere.”

This isn’t the first time mystic lakes have hosted. Four years ago, the tournament saw a big turnout of fans, and leaders say they expect the same this year. The championship tournament will run from Sunday the 7 to the 13.

It will also include the ‘America’s Cup Invitational’ filled with professional water skiers on the 11 from 7 p.m. to 10:30 a.m.

