Man wanted for quadruple murder in Ohio arrested in Lawrence

By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Lawrence Police Department officials confirmed that around 9:00 pm Saturday, they arrested Stephen Marlow. He is wanted in Ohio in connection to a quadruple murder.

“Clear multiagency communication on a national and regional level, followed by proactive teamwork in our patrol department, and ultimately an alert officer, resulted in an arrest without incident. We are extremely proud of our officers’ work and thankful for the peaceful outcome,” said spokesperson Laura McCabe.

On-duty personnel believed the suspect was in Lawrence and a city-wide search was put in place. An on-duty officer came across a vehicle matching the suspect’s description near W. 23rd and Ousdahl Rd.

The officer then safely took the suspect into custody.

