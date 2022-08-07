Not as hot Monday

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s
Forecast high temperatures Monday.
Forecast high temperatures Monday.
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that heat relief is on the way for the start of the week, along with a chance for isolated storms.

A cold front will move through the state overnight, which will lead to a chance of isolated showers and storms. Low temperatures will fall into the 60s over western Kansas with 70s over eastern Kansas.

A chance for isolated showers and storms will continue Monday with any activity shifting into southern Kansas by the afternoon.

Behind the front, it will be much cooler with highs only in the 80s over northern Kansas with lower 90s over southern Kansas.

Highs will return to the low to mid 90s on Tuesday as the chance for isolated storms continues over southern Kansas.

Hotter weather will return later this week with highs reaching the upper 90s to near 100. Rain chances will remain low as the hotter weather pattern develops.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds with isolated showers and storms. Wind: S/N 5-15. Low: 75

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Wind: NE 5-15. High: 93

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 71

Tue: High: 94 Isolated showers and storms.

Wed: High: 95 Low: 71 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 97 Low: 70 Sunny.

Fri: High: 98 Low: 70 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 100 Low: 72 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 101 Low: 73 Partly cloudy.

